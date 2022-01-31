County Board of Supervisors Votes to Expand Landfill Operations at Prima Deshecha Landfill

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Breeana Greenberg

Featured photo: File courtesy of Orange County Waste and Recycling

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an amendment to the Prima Deshecha Landfill General Development plan that will extend the estimated closure date another 50 years.

Prima Deshecha is split up into five zones. The landfill zone currently in use, Zone 1, which is within the city of San Juan Capistrano, is expected to reach its capacity in about 30 years. The amendment will coordinate the development of Landfill Zone 4 within unincorporated territory to extend operations.

Zones 2 and 3 comprise recreational trails and native vegetation habitats. Of the county-owned landfill, 570 acres are within San Juan Capistrano, 133 acres are in San Clemente, and 827 acres are in unincorporated territory.

As of the end of 2020, Zone 1 was expected to be completely filled by 2050 if fill operations remained in that zone alone. With the additional landfill operations in Zone 4, the Prima Deshecha Landfill’s closure is expected to take place in 2102. The amendment will allow for concurrent landfill operations within the two zones before Zone 1 is completely filled.

However, operations will alternate between the two zones, and the Prima Deshecha Landfill will not accept refuse for disposal at both lots at the same time.

“The long-term plan allows for concurrent operations in Zone 1 and Zone 4,” OC Waste & Recycling Public Communications Manager Fran Bangert wrote in an email. “This will contribute to our ability to mitigate potential impacts during seasonal conditions.”

The project will also include the construction of a source-separated organics recycling facility, which processes compostable waste separate from other, non-organic waste.

Throughout construction, the hard rock material called San Onofre Breccia at Zone 4 will need to be blasted, excavated, crushed, relocated and stockpiled to prepare the area for landfill operations. The removal of the breccia rock is anticipated to occur from 2023 to 2042.

According to Bangert, the final phase of Zone 4 development is expected to be constructed in 2088-2089.

“Residents may notice typical construction impacts,” Bangert wrote. “However, those nuisances are regulated, and OCWR will mitigate them to ensure compliance.”

Construction of Zone 4 is expected to begin in 2022. Landfill operations are expected to begin in Zone 4 in 2024.

Residents may report any concerns to OC Waste & Recycling online here.

