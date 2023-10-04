OC Waste & Recycling invited South County residents to participate in a public scoping session Wednesday, Oct. 4, regarding any environmental concerns raised with the potential expansion of the Prima Deshecha Landfill.

OCWR has proposed doubling the maximum daily tonnage the landfill receives, from 4,000 tons per day (TPD) to 8,000 TPD. The agency is actively preparing a Subsequent Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to submit to EIR 575, which covers the 2001 Prima Deshecha General Development Plan.

In addition to increasing the amount of waste dumped at the landfill, which sits between the Cities of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano and in an unincorporated area of Orange County, the Increase in Maximum Daily Operations project would allow up to 36 emergency days yearly during which the maximum TPD could be exceeded.

At the County Board of Supervisors’ Sept. 26 meeting, the group awarded an $88 million contract to Sukut Construction for an associated project at Prima Deshecha, called the Zone 4 Phase A Mass Excavation and Liner Project. The project scope includes removing seven million cubic yards of dirt and rock and creating 12.3 million yards of landfill capacity, as well as other infrastructure projects.

Wednesday’s session was held at the Prima Deshecha Landfill’s Administrative Building, at 32250 Avenida La Pata in San Juan Capistrano.