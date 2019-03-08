County’s Homeless Mortality Rate Increases

By Staff

Orange County has seen a rise in the homeless mortality rate since 2014, according to a report the Orange County Sheriff’s Department recently released.

The report shows that the number of homeless deaths per year grew to 210 in 2018 from the 126 in 2014 – a roughly 67 percent increase.

In San Juan Capistrano, there were two reported homeless deaths in 2018, or 1 percent of the total homeless mortality rate in the county. Since 2016, there have been a total of six homeless deaths in the city.

Of the 210 homeless deaths in the county last year, 75 of them were because of natural causes, according to the report. A total of 76 others were caused by accidents such as asphyxia, drowning, vehicular-traffic and overdose – the largest contributor.

Incidents of homicide accounted for 11 of the deaths, while 13 of the decedents had committed suicide. The report also noted that 32 of the homeless deaths in 2018 are listed as pending, because the analysis has not been completed.