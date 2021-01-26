COVID-19 Testing Site Changes Location

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Due to a high response volume, a free and publicly available COVID-19 testing site in San Juan Capistrano will now be at Marco Forster Middle School, instead of Serra High School.

The testing will be available every Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 25601 Camino Del Avión, a news release said. The location change is effective Jan. 30.

The tests are by appointment only, which can be made at oc.fulgentgenetics.com.

Anyone getting a test must wear a mask when they show up. Call Latino Health Access at 714.805.7838 for help with making an appointment.

