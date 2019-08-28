Photo Gallery: Cowboys Compete in Annual RMV Rodeo

By Shawn Raymundo

Some of the best cowboys from across the country rolled into San Juan Capistrano this past weekend to take part in the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo.

More than 9,000 people attended this year’s rodeo, which celebrated its 19th year as a stop in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season.

The cowboys participated in ranch-based contests such as saddle bronc riding, tie down roping and bull riding, all in the hopes of adding more money into their annual earnings and increase their chances of making it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

Below is a gallery of photos from the two-day event at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, as well as a complete list of this year’s winners.

Photo Gallery of IMG_4403 Elijah Mora rides a bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5334 With one arm around a horn, Dirk Tavenner wrangles a steer to the ground as part of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Steer Wrestling contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6200 After lassoing a steer, Tyler Milligan prepares to dismount from his horse so he can wrangle the steer and tie its hooves as part of the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Tie Down Roping contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6089 Taylor Santos ropes the hooves of a steer during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Tie Down Roping contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5246 J.C. Hester Jr. falls down to the ground after getting bucked off his horse during the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6369 Marty Yates lets his lasso fly as he tries to rope a steer during the Tie Down Roping competition at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7189 J.T. Moore tries not to get bucked off a bull during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bull Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4772 Atop a bucking bronco, Orin Larsen woks to hang on as part of the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo RMV Rodeo 2019 Participating in the Team Roping competition at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24, Clay Smith get his lasso around the steer’s neck while Jade Corkill twirls his lasso before tossing to catch the steer’s leg. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7073 A bull bucks Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo contestant Koby Radley off itself Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4774 Atop a bucking bronco, Orin Larsen woks to hang on as part of the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo RMV Rodeo 2019 Spencer Wright tries to hang on during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding contest Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6447 JJ Hampton releases her lasso in an attempt to rope a steer during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s first-ever Breakaway Roping contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_3616 After lassoing a steer, John Douch prepares to quickly dismount from his horse in order to wrangle the animal as part of the Tie Down Roping competition at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4923 Clint Laye works to avoid getting bucked off his horse at the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bareback Riding contest on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_3719 Adam Gray ties a steers hooves together while competing in the Tie Down Roping portion of the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5571 Joshua Torres prepares to lasso a steer during the Team Roping contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_3744 During the Tie Down Roping contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24, Rhen Richard dismounts from his horse as he’ll run up to the lassoed steer and wrangle it the ground before tying its hooves together. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7232 J.T. Moore tries not to get bucked off a bull during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bull Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6941 A bull kicks up dust as it tries to buck Garrett Tribble off itself during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bull Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7123 Cole Melancon works to maintain balance while riding a bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_3651 John Couch ties a steers hooves together while competing in the Tie Down Roping portion of the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4819 Shane O’Connell’s legs get whipped into the air while attempting to stay on to his bucking horse during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bareback Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5297 While jumping off his horse, Riley Duvall tries to wrangles a steer to the ground at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6633 Jeff Askey and a bull go launch into the air during the Bull Riding competition of the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6812 Aaron Williams hangs on while he and a bull go airborne during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bull Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo RMV Rodeo 2019 Leaping in the air atop his horse, Dawson Hay maintains his balance while hanging on to the rope during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding contest Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4208 Participating the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s first-ever Breakaway Roping contest for cowgirls, Hope Thompson releases her lasso in an effort to rope a steer Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4322 Kolby Wanchuk’s body flings back as his horse bucks during the Saddle Bronc Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5736 Atop a bucking bronco, Brody Cress works to stay on his horse during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4841 Logan Patterson works to hand on during the during the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5725 Atop a bucking bronco, Brody Cress works to stay on his horse during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4602 Whilst preparing to make a leap for the fence, a rodeo handler locks eyes with a bull near the end of the first day of the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7234 J.T. Moore tries not to get bucked off a bull during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bull Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6573 After getting bucked of a bull, Eli Vastbinder works to pick himself up off the ground and run toward the fence at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5097 During the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Bareback Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25, Kody Lamb attempts to not get bucked off his horse. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5729 Atop a bucking bronco, Brody Cress works to stay on his horse during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7149 Cole Melancon prepares to hit the dirt after getting bucked off a bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5006 Kaycee Feild and his horse get airborne during the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7335 Brady Portenier begins to go sideways as a bull tries to buck him off at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5995 Issac Diaz and his horse come down from a jump during the during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7463 Jordan Wacey Spears falls backward off a bucking bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5570 Joshua Torres prepares to lasso a steer during the Team Roping contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4608 Dustin Boquet goes airborne after getting bucked from a bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_5525 Wesley Thorp takes aim as he prepares to lasso the steer’s leg during the Team Roping contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo RMV Rodeo 2019 Juan Alcazar Jr. attempts to wrestle a steer to the ground during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Steer Wrestling competition Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4820 Shane O’Connell’s horse takes a leap in the air during the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4071 Shad Mayfield tightens his rope around a steer’s hooves during the Tie Down Roping contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6504 Suzan Williams takes aim while preparing to launch her lasso at a steer during the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s first-ever Breakaway Roping contest Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_7289 Garrett Smith begins to fall off a bucking bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4950 Clayton Biglow gets bucked off his horse during the Bareback Riding contest at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo RMV Rodeo 2019 Colt Gorden gets some air as he competes in the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding competition Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_6904 Josh Frost gets launched into the air after getting bucked off by a bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo IMG_4072 Shad Mayfield signals to the judges in a Tie Down Roping competition that he’s finishing tying a steer’s hooves at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo: Shawn Raymundo Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

RMV Rodeo 2019 Winners

Bareback Riding – Clayton Biglow, Trenten Montero, Tim O’Connell

Steer Wrestling – Tanner Milan

Team Roping – Clay Smith, Jade Corkill

Saddle Bronc Riding – Cort Scheer

Tie Down Roping – Haven Meged

Breakaway – Jackie Crawford

Bull Riding – Jordan Wacey Spears

