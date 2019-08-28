Garrett Smith begins to fall off a bucking bull at the 19th Annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo on Sunday, Aug. 25. Photo: Shawn Raymundo
Photo Gallery: Cowboys Compete in Annual RMV Rodeo

By Shawn Raymundo

Some of the best cowboys from across the country rolled into San Juan Capistrano this past weekend to take part in the Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo.

More than 9,000 people attended this year’s rodeo, which celebrated its 19th year as a stop in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season.

The cowboys participated in ranch-based contests such as saddle bronc riding, tie down roping and bull riding, all in the hopes of adding more money into their annual earnings and increase their chances of making it to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

Below is a gallery of photos from the two-day event at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, as well as a complete list of this year’s winners.

Photo Gallery

RMV Rodeo 2019 Winners

Bareback Riding – Clayton Biglow, Trenten Montero, Tim O’Connell

Steer Wrestling – Tanner Milan

Team Roping – Clay Smith, Jade Corkill

Saddle Bronc Riding – Cort Scheer

Tie Down Roping – Haven Meged

Breakaway – Jackie Crawford

Bull Riding – Jordan Wacey Spears

 

Shawn Raymundo is the city editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. He graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Global Studies. Before joining Picket Fence Media, he worked as the government accountability reporter for the Pacific Daily News in the U.S. territory of Guam. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnzyTsunami and follow The Dispatch @CapoDispatch.

