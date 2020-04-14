CREER Looking to Help Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Like other nonprofits, CREER wants to help families impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

CREER—which helps second-language students learn English and has afterschool tutoring programs—has launched a campaign to raise $30,000 to help families with food, rent and utilities. Contributions to the CREER Emergency Fund can be made by check to P.O. Box #1347, San Juan Capistrano, CA, 92693 or online at creeroc.org.

CREER is also asking for food pantry donations. Suggested items include canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, rice, beans, oatmeal and juice boxes.

Items will be collected every Monday and distributed every Thursday, from noon to 3 p.m. in both instances. CREER offices are at the corner of Camino Capistrano and La Zanja Street in San Juan Capistrano. For more information, call 714.788.8339 or 714.788.7404.