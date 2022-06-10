CREER to Host Benefit Event in June

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Featured image, from left: Executive Director Angeles Ceballos, writing teacher Louise Dumais, music teacher Andrea Romero, Education Director Rosario Rowell and Homework Club Supervisor Kathy Rowley are shown at the CREER headquarter in February 2020. Photo: Collin Breaux

CREER Comunidad y Familia, a nonprofit based in San Juan Capistrano that provides food and other services for families in need, will host a fundraiser dinner and concert on Sunday, June 26.

The event will take place at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center, 25925 Camino Del Avion, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets are $75. Neil Diamond tribute band Hot August Night will perform.

The event will be CREER’s first benefit concert since March 2020, which was when the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted daily life.

CREER has continued to provide a food pantry for the local community every Tuesday, and its summer camp is expected to resume this summer, according to volunteer Jeff Singer.

