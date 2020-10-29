Cub Scouts Help Clean Up Their Community

Staff report

Cub Scouts Pack 12 in San Juan Capistrano recently removed vines along the front of the San Juan Capistrano Community Gardens as part of a service project.

Pack 12 Committee Chair Barrett Steele said the city approached them about the project, which they enthusiastically said yes to.

“The vines were blocking the view of the gardens and making the gardens look less inviting,” Steele said. “On October 18, eight scouts and their parents tackled the vines and had a lot of fun in the process. This was a relatively easy, yet interesting job for our Scouts.”

Cub Scouts Pack 12 in San Juan Capistrano recently spruced up the Community Gardens. Photo: Courtesy of Cub Scouts Pack 12.

Project participants got to use their hands and tools, see some interesting flowers and vegetables in the garden and “finish with a sense of accomplishment and pride in their work,” Steele said.

The city provided water for the families and trash bins for the vines.

Pack 12 is a Christ-centered Cub Scout Pack for boys, in K-5th grade, serving South Orange County. Email sjcpack12@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page for more information.