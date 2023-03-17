While the Capistrano Unified School District looks for a new superintendent, staff and officials are asking for public feedback on what they want to see with the next person filling the role.

Parents, students, and other members of the CUSD community are invited to complete an online survey about their perspective on the current state of the district and characteristics they think are necessary in a superintendent.

The survey is open through March 31, CUSD announced through its news outlet, CUSD Insider.

Additionally, CUSD will host in-person forums from 6-7 p.m. on March 20 at Capistrano Valley High School, March 27 at Aliso Niguel High School, and March 29 in the CUSD Board Room in San Juan Capistrano.

Feedback data will be presented to the Board of Trustees during a meeting on April 19.

“Education Support Services consultants will recruit and advertise for the superintendent position,” CUSDsaid in its Insider. “Once all applications are received, the consultants will also do extensive vetting and analysis of each candidate, which is expected to take several weeks.”

The Board of Trustees will then decide which candidates to invite for closed-door interviews.

“Trustees hope to appoint a new superintendent at its regularly scheduled Board meeting of May 31, 2023,” the district said. “It is anticipated that the superintendent will begin July 1, 2023.”

The Board of Trustees voted, 4-3, to terminate the contract of former Superintendent Kirsten Vital Brulte for undisclosed reasons last December.