CUSD Board of Trustees Passes Second Interim Financial Report

Staff report

During a special meeting on Wednesday, March 4, Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a second interim financial report. The reports show CUSD can meet its financial obligations for the rest of the fiscal year. Trustees approved the first report in December 2019.

According to a slide presented at the March 4 meeting, CUSD will see an increase of about $1.5 million for special education funding. The second report was approved after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget was released.

Multi-year projections in the CUSD report show CUSD will be able to meet a required 2% minimum reserve through the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In other meeting news, trustees approved an agreement with Irvine Ranch Outdoor Education Center to provide an overnight outdoor science school trip. Clarence Lobo, Canyon Vista, and Del Obispo Elementary School would reportedly like to utilize the program for fifth-grade students.