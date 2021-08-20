CUSD Outlines Goals for Years Ahead

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

By Collin Breaux | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Capistrano Unified School District intends to improve communications with families through text messages in a family’s native language, launch more College and Career Centers at high schools, and create a multiyear proposal to secure funding for facility upgrades, according to discussions between CUSD staff and trustees during a Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

District staff outlined various goals for CUSD and how to achieve them for the 2021-22 school year, which started Tuesday as students returned to campus, and for the years ahead. District officials said bonds were one of the only options to fund upgrades to aging campuses, and the need for such should be emphasized to local residents.

“We need to make sure we have 100% backing, support and involvement from the Board of Trustees when it comes to bonds,” said Ron Ruth, chair of the CUSD Facilities and Finance Advisory Committee. “We recommend that each trustee develop their own focus group. Their group should consist of stakeholders in the trustee’s election area.”

Stakeholders could include PTAs, school clubs, and other such groups, Ruth said.

Voters did not approve bond measures placed on ballots in November 2016 and March 2020 that would have funded school facility renovations.

Trustee Amy Hanacek said previous trustees put a lot of effort into reaching out into the community and communicating fund needs in their community.

“We’ve got to think what and where the root causes are,” Hanacek said of bond hesitancy.

As for the new text message communication to families, Trustee Krista Castellanos said such direct communication had changed her life for the better as a teacher.

“I know it has an expense to it—but, truly, if we want transparency and communication with our parents, I think that’s where we’re moving, towards this text messaging,” Castellanos said. “The emails coming in are overwhelming, and if you have multiple children, you have different sites with 14-page emails coming in, and you just can’t keep up.”

Other goals mentioned included maintaining a positive fund balance for the district’s Food and Nutrition Services and ensuring the department is self-supporting, conducting regular surveys with principals for feedback, and revamping CUSD’s website.

College and Career Centers, which provide support for students, will open at high schools in the near future—at Capistrano Valley High School in the fall and at San Clemente High School, San Juan Hills High School, and Tesoro High School in the spring.

District staff also reviewed accomplishments from the 2020-2021 school year. The graduation rate remained steady during the COVID-19 pandemic, all self-contained special education classes returned full-time, and 220 extended learning positions were filled, according to a staff presentation.

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

