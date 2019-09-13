CUSD Students Return to Another School Year

Staff

The Capistrano Unified School District staff and teachers welcomed close to 47,000 students back to their classrooms for the 2019-2020 school year late last month.

“We are excited for the school year and are grateful for the opportunity to educate young people in our district,” Superintendent Kirsten Vital said in a press release from CUSD.

This school year marks the launch of the district’s full-day kindergarten classes, CUSD pointed out, noting that it intends to make investments in its students’ academic, social and emotional health by growing college and career pathways.

The district said it will also host a series of events to support parents on critical issues such as social media use, mental health, and suicide prevention.

Several back-to-school photos can be found at the district’s news- and information-based website CUSDInsider.org.