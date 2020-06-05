CUSD Summer Lunch Program to Begin June 15

Staff report

Capistrano Unified School District’s (CUSD) annual Summer Lunch Program begins Monday, June 15, and runs through Friday, July 31, according to a press release from CUSD. It will provide meals to local children ages 18 and under.

Meal pick-up will be held at three school sites: San Juan Elementary (31642 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano); Las Palmas Elementary (1101 Calle Puente, San Clemente); and Marco Forster Middle School (25601 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano).

According to CUSD, the meal pick-ups will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Two breakfasts and two lunches will be served on Mondays, while three breakfasts and three lunches are to be served on Wednesdays.

Families must provide documentation—such as a report card, school enrollment letter, attendance record, student ID, or birth certificate—if children are not present for meal pick-up.

People can pick up meals from their vehicles and will be asked to signal how many meals are needed by a number of fingers when driving up.

“Staff then places meals on a cart next to the curb, and step away at least six feet before the person gets out of their vehicle to collect the food,” a CUSD press release said. “Carts are sanitized between every pickup. Families are also invited to walk to up collect meals.”

More information can be found on CUSD’s Food & Nutrition Services Department website or by calling 949.234.9501.