Dana Point Yogi Discusses New Book at San Juan Ecology Center

By Breeana Greenberg

Featured photo: Courtesy of Diana Christinson and The Ecology Center

Diana Christinson of the Pacific Ashtanga Yoga Shala in Dana Point will share details of her new book during The Ecology Center’s “A Golden Evening at the Farm” event in San Juan Capistrano on Friday, April 8.

In addition to Christinson’s discussion on her new book, Your Golden Journey: A 45-Day Pilgrimage to Personal Transformation, the evening will include dinner, drinks, and a tour of The Ecology Center from the Director of Engagement Jonathan Zaidman.

The event is part of The Ecology Center’s Community Table series and will begin with a tour of the 28-acre Regenerative Organic Certified farm. Zaidman and Chef Cathy McKnight will show attendees where the produce used in the evening’s dinner was grown.

“Inspired to share how short breath and meditation practices, connecting with nature, and bringing awareness to thought patterns can change how you show up each day, I wrote a book that would bring simple, accessible health practices for the mind, body, and spirit to anyone needing tools to tackle heightened stress, anxiety and depression (not just yogis),” Christinson, who has owned and operated the Dana Point yoga school for 16 years, said in an email.

During her talk, Christinson will share practices to increase gratitude, help attendees connect more deeply with nature, improve their breath and break out of negative patterns.

Following the talk, Chefs McKnight and Andrew Johnson will prepare a special spring menu with produce from the farm. The Ecology Center, located at 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano, will serve wine, beer, hard kombucha and sparkling water.

Tickets are $200 and include drinks and dinner. Proceeds will go toward helping sustain community outreach programs at The Ecology Center.

The event will run from 5:30-8:45 p.m. Reserve your seat at The Ecology Center’s website.

Breeana Greenberg is the city reporter for the Dana Point Times. She graduated from Chapman University with a bachelor of arts degree in English. Before joining Picket Fence Media, she worked as a freelance reporter with the Laguna Beach Independent. Breeana can be reached by email at bgreenberg@picketfencemedia.com

