Dennis Quaid to Serve as 2023 Swallows Day Parade Grand Marshal

By Collin Breaux

Featured photo: Courtesy of Derrek Kupish

Actor Dennis Quaid has been in plenty of movies and recently brought the house down with a rollicking musical performance at The Coach House.

Come next year, he’ll be back in San Juan Capistrano—this time as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 Swallows Day Parade.

Jim Taylor, president of the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association—a volunteer group that organizes the parade and related events—announced the big news during the city’s Fourth of July celebration at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park.

Taylor asked Quaid about serving as Grand Marshal during Quaid’s show at The Coach House, an opportunity the Great Balls of Fire! actor has accepted.

The 2023 Swallows Day Parade will be held on March 25. Parade organizers plan to bring horses back for next year’s parade, since they weren’t allowed in the 2022 parade because of an equine virus outbreak.

Local photographers and married couple Scott and Diana Schmitt served as the Grand Marshals for the 2022 parade. Actor Eric Roberts, who has been in The Dark Knight and other films, was a celebrity guest for the 2022 parade.

Collin Breaux

Collin Breaux covers San Juan Capistrano and other South Orange County news as the City Editor for The Capistrano Dispatch. Before moving to California, he covered Hurricane Michael, politics and education in Panama City, Florida. He can be reached by email at cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com.

