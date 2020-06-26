Deputy Reunites Horse with Owner

Staff report

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Deputy Elton Ricketts reunited an allegedly stolen horse with its owner, OCSD said in a blog post.

Ricketts is assigned to San Juan Capistrano Police Services and found the horse in a city parking lot after being dispatched to a call at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16. Ricketts, who has experience riding horses, brought the horse back to the substation and eventually reunited it with its owner. A 42-year-old woman not identified in the blog post was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and grand theft after being suspected of breaking into the stable and riding the horse through the city.