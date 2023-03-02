After years of being considered an eyesore in San Juan Capistrano, the former Endevco Corporation building on Rancho Viejo Road is being torn down.

Three industrial warehouses will be built in its place. San Juan Development Services Director Joel Rojas said demolition is coming for the property, and plans for the new warehouses are going through the city’s development review process.

“Once the permit is ready to be issued, we expect construction to begin,” Rojas said.

Construction is anticipated to finish by the third quarter of 2023, according to a project description prepared by the developer in May 2022.

The property is currently fenced off and was previously used by Endevco for manufacturing.

“The building has been vacant since 2013 and has been an ongoing source of code enforcement issues related to graffiti, poorly maintained vegetation, illegal dumping, and unauthorized entry,” the project description said.

Dedeaux Properties—a Southern California-based developer with offices in Los Angeles and Santa Monica—is overseeing the plans for the warehouses.

One of the buildings can “accommodate multi-tenant operations,” the project description said.

“(The buildings) can be used for many purposes and are easier to retrofit to meet a company’s needs than typical warehouse buildings,” the description continued.

The development would also include new landscaping and parking spots for employees.

The San Juan Capistrano Planning Commission approved measures related to the changes in May 2022.