Developer Scraps Housing Plans for Former Endevco Property

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Staff report

After concerns were raised by city planning commissioners, plans for a gated residential community along Rancho Viejo Road have been withdrawn by the developer.

The community would have been known as Creekside and included 174 housing units. It was intended to go up in what’s known locally as the old Endevco Corporation property at 30700 Rancho Viejo Road, a site formerly used for manufacturing.

Members of the San Juan Capistrano Planning Commission raised various concerns about aspects of the project’s design during a Jan. 12 meeting, including a secondary entry and exit point, the alignment of one of the streets, and density of the proposed townhome buildings.

The Creekside community was intended to go up in what’s known locally as the old Endevco Corporation property, a site formerly used for manufacturing. Photo: Collin Breaux.

A motion was made to continue the discussion to a Jan. 26 meeting, giving the applicant— Peter Vanek, representing Integral Partners Funding—enough time to make revisions based on their comments. All applications associated with the proposed project were subsequently withdrawn by the applicant on Jan. 20, City Manager Ben Siegel said.

The developer previously revised the project based on community feedback. The Jan. 12 discussion was carried over from previous Planning Commission meetings held in October, November, and December. As of press time, there reportedly had been no other development proposals submitted to the city for the property.

A developer withdrew plans for new housing along 30700 Rancho Viejo Road in San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Collin Breaux.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

