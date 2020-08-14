Diamond Salon Offering Outdoor Salon Services

Staff report

In accordance with state guidelines, Diamond Salon is offering outdoor services. There will only be four stylists at a time, limited to one client each. Stylist schedules are limited to two to three days a week.

Customers are asked to reach out to their stylist directly to book an appointment, and new clients are asked to call the salon directly at 949.218.2900. Clients are asked to stay in their car and text their stylist when they arrive, then only enter the tent when told to do so. Additional guests or children are not allowed to accompany clients during an appointment.

Alicia Kiernan cuts the hair of San Juan Capistrano Mayor Troy Bourne. Photo: Christina Carson and Morgan Masters.