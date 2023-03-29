One of the craft brews you can order at The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company is El Hefe-Dognito—an American Hefeweizen that won a bronze medal in the 2023 Brewers Cup of California.

Dog Pawrk won the award in the Light American Wheat Ale or Lager category. The contest is organized by the Sacramento Area Brewers Guild with support from the Central Coast, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego guilds.

“Winning meant a lot for us. It justifies the hard work we’ve put into what we are passionate about,” co-owner Nathan Beckham said. “While it’s always awesome to hear from your customers that they like your beer, there’s something to be said when someone that doesn’t owe you anything or even knows you validates it.”

The competition had a total of 1,309 entries from 191 independent craft breweries and more than 50 expert judges, according to a news release.

“The California Craft Brewers Cup recognizes the best beers in the state,” competition director Mike Witherow said. “The awarded beers are truly of the highest caliber and showcase the talent and dedication of the breweries that made them.”

The Dog Pawrk Brewing Company is located in the Capistrano Business Center at 27122 Paseo Espada, #904. The brewery is dog-friendly.