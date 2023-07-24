A third person whom authorities believe was involved in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa last year was recently taken into custody—joining a list of defendants that include one San Juan Capistrano Marine—the Department of Justice announced Monday, July 24.

Xavier Batten, 21, of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested Friday, July 21, by FBI special agents and made an initial court appearance in Florida the same day, DOJ said. Batten will be held without bond.

Twenty-three-year-old Chance Brannon, an active-duty Marine from San Juan stationed at Camp Pendleton, was arrested back in June for his alleged involvement in the attack, along with Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine. Brannon and Ergul were scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

An indictment unsealed Friday charges the three defendants with one count of conspiracy and one count of malicious destruction of property by fire and explosion. Brannon and Ergul are both additionally charged with one count of possessing an unregistered destructive device, as well as a misdemeanor count of intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility.

The conspiracy and malicious destruction charges against the three suspects carry a mandatory five-year minimum prison sentence and a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, according to DOJ.

Investigators said Brannon and Ergul drove to the clinic in the early hours of March 13, 2022, from Ergul’s home, ignited a Molotov cocktail, and started a fire by throwing the cocktail at the clinic entrance.

“The following morning, the Planned Parenthood (clinic) was forced to close and cancel dozens of appointments, thus affecting its operations,” a criminal complaint filed on June 12 said. “The day after he and Brannon started the fire, Ergul texted an acquaintance, taking credit for the fire and noting that he wished he ‘could’ve recorded the combustion,’ ”

Law enforcement has alleged Batten advised and directed Brannon and Ergul on how to build the explosive.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada said the alleged attack was “violent and reckless” and “intolerable.”

“This indictment shows that federal law enforcement will work diligently to uncover and hold accountable those who plan and carry out violent extremist acts against others,” Estrada said.