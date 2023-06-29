Restaurateur Marcelo Rey was surrounded by family, friends, San Juan Capistrano community members, and small business advocates on Wednesday, June 28, in Downtown San Juan.

Rey celebrated the grand opening of his new restaurant, Don Juan Mexican Kitchen + Bar, at the former Bueno Bueno Mexican Kitchen on Verdugo Street. Rey purchased the restaurant space from Rob Quest, who also runs Sundried Tomato American Bistros & Catering around the corner, in September 2022.

“We’re trying to elevate the Mexican cuisine,” Rey said. “We have sea bass filet mignon, sea bass, a lot of different things—not typical Mexican food, but with a Mexican touch.”

Don Juan even has Mexican-style sushi.

“That’s going to be great,” Rey said. “I’m super-excited about this because of the quality of the food we have and the different style of food we have.”

The new restaurant has expanded the interior to make the restaurant space more open. Don Juan also has a full bar, instead of Bueno Bueno’s focus on just being a tequila bar. A few tables have also been put in inside, ideal for a date night.

Don Juan Mexican Kitchen + Bar owner Marcelo Rey discusses his new restaurant during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 28. Photo: Collin Breaux

The grand opening of new restaurant Don Juan Mexican Kitchen + Bar on Wednesday, June 28, was attended by owner Marcelo Rey’s friends and supporters, who marveled at the new space and sampled the food. Photo: Collin Breaux

Sushi is one of the items on the menu at Don Juan Mexican Kitchen + Bar, a new restaurant in the former Bueno Bueno location. Photo: Collin Breaux

The previous concrete flooring and counter have been replaced with Italian-style tile. The wall coloring and lighting has also been redone to give the restaurant a darker ambience, and a fireplace has also been added.

“The main thing is location, location, location,” Rey said of the downtown spot. “I really love San Juan Capistrano. This location is amazing. My neighbors across the street are super-successful, and I would love to be involved with them.”

Rey’s loved ones and business supporters dropped by during the grand opening to congratulate him and sample Don Juan’s food. The occasion was also honored with a ribbon-cutting, during which representatives for local politicians and the City of San Juan Capistrano presented Rey with recognition awards.

“Your drinks and your food are amazing,” San Juan Chamber of Commerce Board Member Daniele Smith said. “You are bringing much more of a vibrant lifestyle and food option down here to complement the rest of our businesses.”

Rey also owns Stella’s Italian in Dana Point. He lives in Laguna Niguel and emigrated to the United States from Argentina about 30 years ago with $300 in his pocket.

“I was delivering the paper and working at Domino’s Pizza,” he said. “I can tell everybody to keep working hard and keep dreaming because, even in 2023, the American Dream is still there.”