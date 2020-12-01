Donation Drop-Off Site Opens at The Coach House

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Staff report

Local entertainment venue The Coach House and Soul Center OC are hosting a Helping Hearts donation drive on Dec. 5, 6, 11, and 12 from 1-3 p.m.

A drive-by drop-off site will be established in The Coach House parking lot at 33157 Camino Capistrano in San Juan Capistrano. The donations will benefit Laura’s House, Thomas House Family Shelter, and Project Hope Alliance—organizations which variously help domestic violence victims and homeless families and children.

Donations can include non-perishable food items; new or slightly used clothes for men, women and children; toys and other gifts, and gift cards.

Local entertainer Doug Starks and The Reindeer Games will provide live music during the drop-off hours. Parking is available if you want to listen in your car.

The Coach House remains closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

