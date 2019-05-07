Doug Echelberger the #1 REALTOR® in San Clemente, #5 in Orange County, and among the top 200 in the country*. His combination of experience and his commitment to hands-on personalize service has placed him at the top of Southern California’s renowned real estate industry, making him the go-to choice for buyers and sellers that demand the best.

Doug knows San Clemente like no one else. In fact, as a lifelong resident of the seaside town and CEO of Echelberger Group, San Clemente’s number-one real estate team, Doug has helped countless sellers achieve and often exceed their real estate goals in record time, all while matching buyers with homes that ideally suit their budgets and lifestyles.

At Echelberger Group, Doug has not only gathered professionals that excel in representing today’s traditional properties, he has taken it a step further and assembled a team of top agents who specialize in luxurious waterfront properties, senior relocations, first-time buyers, and commercial, income, land and investment real estate. By bringing such a respected group together under one roof, Doug makes it easy for his clients to enjoy the superior level of service that they have come to expect from him and his team.

Doug’s passion for real estate began at a very early age. His family owned and operated San Clemente Real Estate, a well-respected community brokerage that served the area for more than 21 years. Nearly four decades later, Doug continues his family’s rich tradition of providing South County clients with honest and dependable service in order to accomplish their most important objectives.

Doug Echelberger, and his dynamic team of the leading brokers and agents provide the advantage of its collaboration with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, which offers unparalleled property exposure, intelligent and innovative marketing programs, and impactful collateral materials, to deliver maximum results with an exceptional level of service. Locally owned and operated, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty is one of the top luxury real estate firms in Southern California, supporting more than 900 elite real estate professionals throughout San Diego, Orange County and the Coachella Valley.

DOUG ECHELBERGER | Realtor®

Echelberger Group

Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty

302 N El Camino Real #214, San Clemente, CA 92672

O: 949.498.7711 | M: 949.463.0400 | DRE: 01176379

www.echelberger.com