People in Downtown San Juan Capistrano can still get their hair cut at the barbershop next to Swallow’s Inn.

The barbershop was previously known as Hair of the Dog and has since rebranded with the new name Last Call Lounge for Hair.

The shop has a new name, because it is under new ownership. Though some people may have assumed the shop was closed during the past few months, it instead was merely going through rebranding—which included putting the new name on the window.

The barbershop has kept its usual hairdressing staff through the transition.

“At the end of September, we started with the renovations,” hairdresser Vicki Boone said. “We have been slowly replacing everything, so the three of us can still work here. It’s coming together. It works.”

The barbershop has maintained a rustic cowboy theme to blend in with San Juan Capistrano and Swallow’s.

“I go with the flow. I was happy before. I’m happy now,” Boone said. “It all works. I have no complaints.”