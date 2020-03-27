Drive to Ride Fundraiser Tops $210,000

Staff report

The recent Shea Center Drive to Ride fundraiser produced a record of more than $210,000 in donations, a press release said.

“It was the Center’s month-long event inviting its families, friends, volunteers, and staff members to post their Shea Center stories in words and pictures on the Center’s website or Facebook,” the press release said. “The participants also invited their acquaintances to support The Shea Center’s financial aid fund, horse care, and priority programs.”



Susan Chaney Purel, Shea Center’s Board Chair, next to Colette P. and Physical Therapist

Matt Huebert. Photo courtesy of Shea Center.

Riding days offered participants games and the opportunity to buy “kisses” from a favorite horse. After 10 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for financial aid and Shea Center programs.