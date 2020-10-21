Eagle Scout Gives Back with Flag Project

By Collin Breaux | Email: cbreaux@picketfencemedia.com | Twitter: @collin_breaux

Lauren Lam, a St. Margaret’s Episcopal School student and Dana Point resident, installed a 25-foot flagpole and raised an American flag at the Victory Athletic Center (VAC) in San Juan Capistrano as part of her Eagle Scout project.

Lauren, 14, is a member of Scouts BSA Troop 7272 and started her project after the Boy Scouts opened their program to females in 2019. Lauren also put college flags along the fence near the VAC lacrosse field.

Dana Point resident Lauren Lam, 14, put up an American flagpole and displayed college flags at the Victory Athletic Center in San Juan Capistrano for her Eagle Scout project. Photo: Collin Breaux.

“I just love this area, and it’s kind of always been a part of my family,” Lauren said. “When I was thinking about my Eagle Scout project, way even before I started scouting, I wanted to do it here, because I also play lacrosse.”

Lauren received help from fellow Scouts, as well as friends and family, when putting up the flagpole.

“My whole goal for this is to inspire young females and males to continue pursuing their dreams and continue to be inspired and look up and work hard and know that whatever they set their mind to, they can do,” Lauren said.

Military service branch flags have also been put up. Lauren hopes to continue raising donated college flags, since they inspire others to continue their education.

“I made a plaque for my project and wanted to dedicate it to all the men and women who serve the United States, and also to Lt. Col. Glen Miles, who is a big mentor for me,” Lauren said. “He owns this place, and he served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a fighter pilot.”

