Early Results Put Levin, Maryott on Course for Another General Election Battle in the 49th

By C. Jayden Smith

The results of California’s Primary Election on Tuesday, June 7, appears to have narrowed the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 49th District seat down to two candidates: Rep. Mike Levin, the Democratic incumbent, and his Republican challenger Brian Maryott.

Results as of late Tuesday night had Levin and Maryott as the apparent front-runners who are projected to be included in the ballots for the General Election this coming November—setting up another race between the two following the 2020 elections.

Levin, who’s serving his second consecutive term in office, looked to hold off challenges from a host of other Republican candidates including current Orange County Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez.

With 33.6% of the 467 precincts partially reporting, Levin held a strong lead on the contest with 54.6% of the vote (52,117 votes). Maryott received 17.4% (16,578), with Bartlett trailing behind at 9.9% (9,471).

The results from the California Secretary of State’s website tracking the election are unofficial. The Secretary of State’s office expects to certify them by July 15.

