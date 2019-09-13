Earthquake Jolts South County Cities

By Shawn Raymundo

Much of South Orange County felt a jolt or a quick shock Tuesday, Sept. 10, as a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck the other side of the Cleveland National Forest, just outside Lake Elsinore in the early afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the tremor struck less than a mile east-southeast of the city of Wildomar—roughly 40 miles away from the tri-city area—at about 1.21 p.m., when many were returning to work from their lunch breaks.

The quake, which had a depth of about 8.5 miles, had a weak intensity rating throughout the South County region, according to the Geological Survey.