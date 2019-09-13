East Entrance to Multi-Modal Parking Lot Temporarily Closed

Staff

The eastern entrance of the city’s multi-modal parking lot in the downtown corridor will be temporarily closed for about the next two weeks as construction continues at the Capistrano Plaza, according to the city.

As a detour to the parking lot, the west entrance, located between Rancho Capistrano Winery and Trevor’s at the Tracks, has been converted to safely accommodate two-way traffic.

Adjacent business owners were notified of the temporary closure, and signage and traffic control devices are in place to assist motorists, the city noted in the City Manager’s Weekly Update on Thursday, Sept. 5.