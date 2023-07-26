Relaxing and down-to-earth sounds will be in the air at The Ecology Center when the San Juan Capistrano farm and agricultural site hosts the Milpa Music Festival this Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.

The event will feature 13 local bands playing on the land. The milpa name comes from a Mesoamerican term referring to growing crops. Along with music, the two-day jam is also intended to honor the sustainable food harvesting and serving that takes place on the farm.

“We are excited for this weekend’s Milpa Music Festival, the second annual,” said Jonathan Zaidman, The Ecology Center’s director of Impact and Partnerships. “This year, we moved the music festival to the summer for longer, warmer days.”

Some of the acts scheduled to play include Gazoota, Semi-Trucks, Glue LA, and Lola Kristine. The bands encompass everything from funk to folk, world beats, and Grateful Dead songs, Zaidman said.

The event is family-friendly and will also have interactive art projects and workshops. Refreshments will be available.

“Enjoy various regenerative organic food options, as well as an adult beverage garden,” Zaidman said.

Attendees are welcome to exit and reenter during the festival. Event hours are 3-9 p.m. on Saturday and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Milpa Music Festival is one of numerous upcoming events and features at The Ecology Center. The farm regularly hosts outdoor farm-to-table community dinners on Friday nights, where diners can gather at tables and eat multi-course meals prepared by visiting chefs using ingredients harvested from the land.

Musician Andrew McMahon of Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin fame will host a special farm-to-table dinner on Aug. 5 to raise funds for the Dear Jack Foundation, a charitable organization he founded that helps cancer patients and survivors, as well as their families.

The Ecology Center has even opened its own new restaurant called Campesino Café, which serves vegetarian food and is open daily.

To purchase tickets and for more information about the Milpa Music Festival, visit theecologycenter.org.