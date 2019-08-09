The Ecology Center to Host Annual Farm-to-Table Dinner

Staff

The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano is preparing to host its 13th Green Feast, an annual farm-to-table dinner, which celebrates local leaders in the culinary community who will prepare a meal using ingredients grown at the farm.

“Together, we celebrate the abundance of the season and taste the delicious creative expressions in food grown, sourced, and prepared within our region of Southern California,” The Ecology Center said in a press release.

This year’s Green Feast will honor women, as Chef Jennifer Sherman of Chez Panisse and Cathy McKnight, the former executive chef for Eilo’s Kitchen, have been selected to head up the dinner by leading a “powerhouse of incredibly talented women,” The Ecology Center said.

“Each year, Green Feast provides a unique opportunity for leaders in the farm-to-table movement to share their inspiration with our community,” The Ecology Center said on its website. “As we celebrate our 13th Green Feast on our founding property, we are proud to share a meal in honor of women.

“Innovative chefs and local purveyors such as Amy Lebrun, Danielle Kuhn, Dominca Rice, and Erika Fronseca” will work with Sherman and McKnight on the dinner, which is held at sunset to provide a beautiful backdrop for guests.

The 13th Green Feast will be held at The Ecology Center farm in San Juan located at 32701 Alipaz Street on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The price to attend is $350 a person. The meal is to be served family-style, and guests can select their seats upon arrival, as there is no reserved seating. Reservations can be purchased at TheEcologyCenter.org.

For comments or additional information, contact The Ecology Center at 949.443.4223 or info@theecologycenter.org.