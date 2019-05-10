Ecology Center to Host Speaker Event

Staff

The Ecology Center on Saturday, May 11, will host a speaker series event highlighting the importance of Richard Evans Schultes’ work and discoveries in the Amazon rainforest.

The center has invited Mark Plotkin, an ethnobotanist and conservationist, and Brian Hettler, a cartographer, from the nonprofit Amazon Conservation Team to speak about Schultes and his travels through the Amazon.

Plotkin and Hettler work together on the Amazon Conservation Team to protect indigenous communities and are well recognized for their work in cartography, ethnobotany and conservation.

Schultes, considered to be the father of ethnobotany, studied the purposes of different plants of indigenous parts of the Amazon rainforest. There is new information produced by the Amazon Conservation Team that traces Schultes’ travels, follows his journey and will discuss the importance and relevance of his findings.

Tickets can be purchased at theecologycenter.org for $25 for non-members and $20 for members. The talk, which will include appetizers, drinks and live music, will begin at 7:30 p.m.