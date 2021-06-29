Ecology Center Hosts Special Dinner Series

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Ecology Center will have live-fire dinner evenings intended to entertain guests and stimulate discussions through food, music, art, and experiences through a series called HEARTH, a news release announced.

“HEARTH dinners will be open to 40 guests per evening from 4:30-8:30 p.m. timed with dusk and sunset,” the release said. “Act 1 will run July 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31, and Act 2 on August 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, and each will incorporate different artisans, makers, musicians, and more.”

Tickets are $200 per guest—inclusive of dinner, wine and cocktail pairings, tax, and gratuity—and available to purchase at theecologycenter.org. The dinners were conceptualized by The Ecology Center Founder and Executive Director Evan Marks and award-winning chef Tim Byres, the latter of whom will live on-site at The Ecology Center for four months in an Airstream situated in the middle of the farmland.

Guests will also get to experience an initiation ceremony and farm tour.

Ticket sales support The Ecology Center’s mission to give back 20% of what it grows to feed local food-insecure community members. Visit theecologycenter.org for more information.

