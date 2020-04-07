Ecology Center Launches Campaign to Hire Furloughed Restaurant Workers

Staff report

The Ecology Center recently started a GoFundMe campaign to hire four to six currently furloughed area restaurant workers to work on their farm. The GoFundMe has a $20,000 goal.

“The Ecology Center has a long history of working closely with restaurants that put our values to work every day,” the fundraiser description said. “In these challenging times, we are hoping to create opportunities for temporarily unemployed culinary workers to help grow and harvest food to share in the community.”

The Ecology Center Founder and Executive Director Evan Marks said in a video they want to want to put people back to work and expand food production and support families in the local community.