Ecology Center Launches Sale of Resilience Boxes

Staff report

The Ecology Center is expanding its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Farm Share program with the launch of farm-fresh produce Resilience Boxes in response to the coronavirus.

The boxes will cost $38 and can be ordered online starting Friday, March 20, at shop.theecologycenter.org. They have about a week’s worth of seasonal produce and are available for curbside pick-up.

“Curbside pickup will be available at the Farm Stand at 32701 Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, (beginning on Saturday, March 21), and every other Tuesday at The Ecology Center’s farm in Encinitas located at 441 Quail Gardens Drive (beginning on Tuesday, March 24),” a press release said. “The Ecology Center will do as much as possible to offer no-contact home delivery for the elderly, immunocompromised, medical staff and low-income families.”

The Ecology Center will donate 10 percent of available Resilience Boxes and bread to those in need and asks that community members consider donating a box to the less fortunate. Anyone who needs help accessing food is encouraged to contact The Ecology Center for assistance.

The Farm Stand has implemented a queue system to limit the number of guests shopping at the same time and to avoid waiting in line. Customers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles until notified when they can enter the Farm Stand to do their shopping. Gloves will be provided in the Farm Stand. Customers are also encouraged to pay with a form of touch-less payment rather than cash.