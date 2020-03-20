Ecology Center Launches Sale of Resilience Boxes

Staff report
The Ecology Center is expanding its Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) Farm Share program with the launch of farm-fresh produce Resilience Boxes in response to the coronavirus.
The boxes will cost $38 and can be ordered online starting Friday, March 20, at shop.theecologycenter.org. They have about a week’s worth of seasonal produce and are available for curbside pick-up.
“Curbside pickup will be available at the Farm Stand at 32701 Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, (beginning on Saturday, March 21), and every other Tuesday at The Ecology Center’s farm in Encinitas located at 441 Quail Gardens Drive (beginning on Tuesday, March 24),” a press release said. “The Ecology Center will do as much as possible to offer no-contact home delivery for the elderly, immunocompromised, medical staff and low-income families.”
The Ecology Center will donate 10 percent of available Resilience Boxes and bread to those in need and asks that community members consider donating a box to the less fortunate. Anyone who needs help accessing food is encouraged to contact The Ecology Center for assistance.
The Farm Stand has implemented a queue system to limit the number of guests shopping at the same time and to avoid waiting in line. Customers are encouraged to remain in their vehicles until notified when they can enter the Farm Stand to do their shopping. Gloves will be provided in the Farm Stand. Customers are also encouraged to pay with a form of touch-less payment rather than cash.
comments (2)
I am surprised that the Capistrano Dispatch would recommend this. The Ecology Center has changed the entrance and exit places. Where there was a dedicated left turn pocket, now turns into an exit only. To get into the entrance turning left you must cross a double double yellow line. In addition, you have employees now parking on the street which we were promised time and time again that this would not happen. None of this has been approved by the Planning Commission or the Traffic Engineer.
Clint, you can’t be serious.
Groceries stores are packed with people. Close human contact should be avoided.
This is a story about an organic farm offering curbside pickup of fresh food.
You are concerned with the inconvenience of having to enter their driveway from the other direction. Nobody is encouraging crossing double yellow lines in this article and I am quite sure the ecology center isn’t either .Please use some common sense, and stop trying to be provocative during a national emergency..
I am grateful for any business that is offering services that reduce close human interaction..
Thank you Ecology Center for proving once again that your primary goal is to help people, and leading by example..
Best,
Les