The Ecology Center Receives Funding to Remodel Farm Stand

By Zara Flores

The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano recently received a $150,000 program-related investment to redesign its Farm Stand.

With the funding, which came from the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF), a local organization that works with donors to provide grants and scholarships to benefit nonprofits, the center can remodel the Farm Stand’s infrastructure and incorporate different types of goods and products to enhance customer service.

“OCCF is proud to support The Ecology Center’s efforts to provide healthy, organic produce and nutritional education to our community,” OCCF President Shelley Hoss said in a press release. “By supporting organizations that benefit community health and well-being, we are not only meeting the current needs of Orange County residents, but positively impacting generations to come.”

Since its establishment in 1989, OCCF has awarded more than $600 million in grants to support a wide range of causes related to health and wellness, as well as the arts, education, the environment and human services.

The Ecology Center is a local ecological model and resource for residents of Orange County who seek sustainable living and locally grown produce. Its Farm Stand plays a vital role in its plan to develop a 28-acre community farm that’s meant to be a resource for future farmers, chefs and educators all while displaying and maintaining a sustainable lifestyle.

The center’s Farm Stand, located at 32701 Alipaz Street in San Juan Capistrano, is open Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the OCCF, visit OC-CF.org.