Editor’s Pick: Barks, Brews & Boards

Saturday, Aug. 28
4-7 p.m. Join Pet Project Foundation at the Outlets at San Clemente for tail-wagging fun at Barks, Brews & Boards. Enjoy craft beer, pup swag, meet-and-greets, doggie activities, live entertainment, and more. The event is free to attend, but there is a charge for beer. All proceeds benefit Pet Project Foundation and the lost and abandoned pets at the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter. Oak Tree Court at the Outlets, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. petprojectfoundation.org. outletsatsanclemente.com.
