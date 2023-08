Saturday, Aug. 26, 4-7 p.m.

Celebrate National Dog Day and join Pet Project Foundation at the Outlets at San Clemente for libations and dog-friendly vendors.

Admission is free and 100% of alcohol proceeds benefit the animals at the San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter.

Outlets at San Clemente Oak Tree Court, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. petprojectfoundation.org/barks-brews/