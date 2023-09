Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.-noon.

Join the City of San Juan Capistrano for the 39th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day at Descanso Park.

The cleanup will focus on San Juan and Arroyo Trabuco creeks.

The city recommends parking in the lot marked “City Employee Parking” within the orange barricades.

Descanso Park, 32506 Paseo Adelanto, San Juan Capistrano. coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ccd/ccd.html