Editor’s Pick: Downtown Movie Theater Reopens

Friday, May 28
Movie times vary. After being closed for more than a year, the Regency Theatres movie theater in downtown San Juan Capistrano will be selling movie tickets and popcorn again. “We’ve seen downtown transform in our closure. It will be exciting to reopen and have the new amenities outside,” said Regency Theatres President Lyndon Golin. Masks and social distancing will be in place, though moviegoers can remove their masks if they’re enjoying refreshments at their seat. Reserving a seat beforehand is recommended. A Quiet Place Part II and Cruella are playing. Regency Theatres, 26762 Verdugo Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.661.3456. regencymovies.com.
