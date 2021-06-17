Editor’s Pick: Father’s Day Brunch at Ysidora Restaurant

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ysidora Restaurant & Lounge at Inn at The Mission San Juan Capistrano will offer salads, clams, octopus, and other menu items as part of a Father’s Day brunch. Enjoy the outdoor patio and other amenities while munching on items prepared by Executive Chef Aaron Obregon. The prix fixe menu is priced at $70 per person. Reservations can be made at opentable.com. Ysidora Restaurant & Lounge, 31692 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.503.5700. innatthemissionsjc.com.
