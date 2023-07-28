SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens’ annual celebration returns. There will be live music, a ballet performance, kids’ parade, and other festivities.
Los Rios Park
31791 Los Rios Street
San Juan Capistrano.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 5, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Goin’ Native Therapeutic Gardens’ annual celebration returns. There will be live music, a ballet performance, kids’ parade, and other festivities.
Los Rios Park
31791 Los Rios Street
San Juan Capistrano.
Discussion about this post