Editor’s Pick: Fourth of July Celebration

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SUNDAY, JULY 4: FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION
Noon-10:30 p.m. The City of San Juan Capistrano is again hosting its annual Fourth of July festivities, this time at usual full capacity. The fireworks display is at 9 p.m. There will also be food, exhibit booths, live music, and more. The celebration will be a weekend-long event, with summer carnival from 4-10 p.m. on July 2 and noon-10 p.m. on July 3. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.5911. sanjuancapistrano.org.
comments (0)