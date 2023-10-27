Friday, Oct. 27, – Saturday, Oct. 28, Times vary.

Join the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society for an all-ages guided walk down historic Los Rios Street on Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28—an annual Halloween tradition on California’s oldest residential street.

For two nights of tours, hear from ghostly visitors who share their story of their time walking this very same street.

Spooky, family-friendly tales will be a highlight of your holiday. Admission for adults is $24.50; $12.50 for children. There are five time slots for each night.

Los Rios Historic District. sjcghosttour.com.