Sunday, May 14, Noon — Equestrian riders will compete in this qualifying event for a chance to go on to an international final being held in Barcelona, Spain later this year. A VIP brunch will also be held. Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 La Pata Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.371.6158. usanationscup.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr