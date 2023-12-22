Friday, Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m.

Come aboard the Ocean Institute’s RV Sea Explorer for a 2½-hour holiday cruise that takes attendees beyond the harbor jetty in search of marine mammals.

Naturalists on board will share information about the lifestyles of the ocean creatures that frequent the waters off Dana Point. The cruise will feature holiday music and hot cocoa while exploring the marine mammals in town for the holidays.

Tickets are $10 for those under 2 years old and $40 per person over 2 years of age.

The Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.