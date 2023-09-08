Friday, Sept. 8, 3:30 p.m.

Join the Ocean Institute in celebration of California’s rich maritime history with staged cannon battles, tall ship tours and educational activities.

The three-day event includes visiting Tall Ships, simulated Cannon Battles, a Pirate and Mermaid Ball, Beer Garden, Mermaids Swim Shows, Pirate School, Reenactors and Sailor Camp, vendors, live music, food trucks and more.

Festivities kick off on Friday with simulated cannon battles at sea from 3:30-8 p.m., followed by the Sails n’ Ales event, where guests can enjoy craft beers and live music by Rogues in Xile. Proceeds from the weekend will support the nonprofit’s ocean education programs.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events, visit maritime-fest.org.

Ocean Institute, 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. oceaninstitute.org.