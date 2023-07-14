Saturday, July 15, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. — Enjoy a live performance in one of California’s oldest areas when the Round About Players present The Capistrano Rainmaker in the Los Rios Historic District.

The 15-minute play is based on local history. Plays are underwritten by The Alliance for San Juan Arts, with sponsors that include Trevor’s at the Tracks and the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association.

The cast comprises Kathryn Fischer, Gary McCarver, Kenneth Phuong, Mark Schwartz, and Rachel Trant. Local fixtures Tom Scott, Beverly Blake, and Gary McCarver are producing, and McCarver also wrote the play. The event is free, so check it out while you’re strolling about. Additional shows will be held throughout July.

Los Rios Park

31791 Los Rios Street

San Juan Capistrano.