SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Rotary Club of San Juan Capistrano presents the town’s 20th annual car show. Check out classic cars outdoors, including vintage cruisers, trucks and muscle cars. Awards will be presented in the early afternoon. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase. Leashed dogs are welcome, and there will be a dog trick show. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 11 to 17 and free for kids under 11. San Juan Capistrano Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion, San Juan Capistrano. 949.973.5824. sjcrotary.org.